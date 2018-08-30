Lubbock man skips out halfway through trial, found guilty anyway

Image of Jacinto Hernandez from Lubbock Co. Detention Center (2014 arrest)

LUBBOCK, Texas - Jacinto Hernandez, 26, of Lubbock showed up for the first two days of his trial this week. But then on Wednesday, he was nowhere to be found.

The trial for aggravated sexual assault continued anyway, and on Thursday morning a Lubbock jury convicted Hernandez, who was absent, on the lesser charge of sexual assault.

At trial there was evidence that Hernandez and the victim had previously dated. An indictment said Hernandez exhibited a knife and forced the victim to have sex with him in May of 2013.

A roommate of the victim testified that Hernandez was obsessed with her because she was a virgin. The roommate said Hernandez wanted to be her first.

The roommate said after Hernandez and the victim broke up, he became even more obsessive.

The victim also testified. She said she agreed to meet Hernandez so she could tell him the relationship was over. But during the meeting he pulled out a knife and forced her to go to his apartment. She testified that he raped her twice.

The punishment phase of the trial started Thursday afternoon, again, with Hernandez not there. A warrant was issued for his arrest when he didn’t show up for the rest of his trial.