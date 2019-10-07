Lubbock man still charged with murder but going to prison on another charge

LUBBOCK, Texas — Daniel Reyes Rangel, 21, was sentenced on Friday to 20 years in prison for a 2016 aggravated assault case.

According to an indictment and a police report, Rangel pointed a gun at another man in the 1700 block of 42nd Street. Rangel was convicted of the assault and sentenced to probation.

In November 2017, Rangel was arrested again and charged with the murder of Isaias Rodriguez, 34. Police were called to the 2500 block of Amherst Street for the report of shots fired. Police found Rodriguez in the street with a gunshot wound. He later died.

At the time, police said. “It appears the shooting was a result of an ongoing dispute between two groups of people.”

In the 2016 assault case, the judge found probable cause that Rangel committed murder while on probation. That was reason enough to revoke the 2016 probation and sentence Rangel.

Probable cause is not the same thing as a conviction, and so the murder case is still pending.