Lubbock man stole the wrong package, and it will cost him

LUBBOCK, Texas — Dustin Scott Wright, 23, of Lubbock accepted a plea deal on Wednesday for mail theft.

Court records said on February 10, a Postal Inspector put a package into the big blue mailbox at 6490 Indiana Avenue. The package contained a GPS tracking device.

On February 13 at 5:03 a.m. the tracking device began to move.

“The Postal Inspector notified an investigator with the Lubbock County Sheriff s office (LCSO), who notified LCSO patrol units,” court records said.

“LCSO patrol units stopped the vehicle in the area of Milwaukee Avenue and the Marsha Sharp Freeway (Western Little League Baseball Fields) at 5:23 a.m., about 20 minutes after the Postal Inspector was notified of the theft,” court records said.

Deputies found Wright and another man in a vehicle with gloves and pry bars of varying sizes in plain sight. Among the items of stolen mail in the vehicle, there were 26 checks with a value of $23,951.25 according to court records.

“Wright admitted to breaking into, and stealing mail from three United States Postal service (USPS) mail receptacles; (1) the USPS Blue Box at KK’s Craft Mall (6409 Indiana Avenue, Lubbock, Texas 79423) on February 3,2020; (2) the USPS neighborhood collection boxes at 5137 69th Street, Lubbock Texas 79424 on February 13, 2020; and (3) the USPS Blue Box at 82nd and Pontiac Avenue Lubbock Texas 79424, on February 12, 2020,” court records said.

If the plea deal is approved by a judge, Wright will be sentenced at a later date to no more than five years in prison.