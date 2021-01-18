Lubbock man stopped after police chase, officers find six children in the vehicle

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was arrested after police accused him of leading officers on chase with six children in the vehicle.

Brian Bradley Quesada, 34, of Lubbock was charged with six counts of abandoning or endangering a child, evading police in a vehicle, injury to a child, reckless driving and a parole violation.

The police report said an officer spotted a 2006 Nissan Murano in the 2200 block of 46th Street with a defective license plate light. The officer tried to make a traffic stop.

The time was just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

The driver, later identified as Quesada, did not stop. It started as a “low-speed” chase.

“The vehicle approached the intersection of 45th Street and University Avenue. [Quesada] then evaded by turning south, in the north bound lanes of travel, into oncoming traffic,” the police report said.

The first officer lost track of Quesada’s vehicle. But another spotted him and continued the pursuit.

Later in the pursuit, the police report said Quesada was again traveling against the flow of traffic and this time he was going 50 miles per hour.

Police were able to get the vehicle stopped in the 3400 block of 54th Street.

“[An officer] observed [six children] throughout the inside of the vehicle, unrestrained, and crying,” the police report said.

One child had an abrasion on his face. None of the injuries were serious enough to require hospitalization according to the police report.

The police report did not say specifically the children were placed in the care of another family member or with Children’s Protective Services. Quesada was identified in the police report as the father of the six children.

Quesada remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center in lieu of bonds totaling $72,500 as of Monday afternoon.