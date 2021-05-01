Lubbock man struck by vehicle, killed in Abilene early Saturday; driver arrested

ABILENE, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Abilene Police Department:

On May 1, 2021 at approximately 1:45 AM, Abilene Police officers responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian along Winters Fwy. A driver called into dispatch stating he believed he had struck a person with his vehicle. Patrol responded to the location and discovered a male subject deceased near Southwest Drive and the southbound side of the Winters Fwy. near the

onramp.



The driver had made the phone call to dispatch while en route to a home located in the Lytle South area. Officers were later able to make contact with him. Next of kin has been notified and the deceased is identified as 24-year-old Mark Burrow of Lubbock TX. The driver of a 2010 Chevy Cobalt who struck the pedestrian, 30-year-old Nicholas Mills of Abilene, was arrested and charged with

Second Degree Felony Intoxicated Manslaughter and Second Degree Felony Failure to Stop and Render Aid.



This investigation continues.

