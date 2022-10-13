LUBBOCK, Texas— Isaiah Riojas, 22, was seriously injured in a shooting at residence in East Lubbock early Sunday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department. His mother said, as of Thursday afternoon, he is in critical condition at University Medical Center.

Veronica Gonzales, Isaiah’s mother, told EverythingLubbock.com her son suffered a gunshot wound to his spine and will need physical therapy to learn how to walk again. She said he was able to move one of his feet, so that gives their family hope he will walk again one day.

According to his mother, Isaiah is a loving young man who loves his family and is a great father to his young daughter.

She also said Isaiah’s goal was to become a barber. Before the shooting, he was working toward obtain his barber license. Gonzales told EverythingLubbock.com Isaiah is going to become a barber no matter what.

Isaiah’s mom said it’s still too soon to tell if he will make a full recovery, but they remain hopeful for the future.

In a GoFundMe set up for Isaiah’s medical bills, he was described as a fighter and his family is appreciative of all love and support given to them during this hard time.