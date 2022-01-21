Lubbock man take plea deal for 2016 double-shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas — Jerry Garza, 31, pleaded guilty Friday morning to two counts of aggravated assault for a June 2016 shooting. As part of the deal, he was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

According to Lubbock Police, officers responded to 4800 block of Canton Avenue. A woman suffered a gunshot wound to the hand, and Geory Smith, age 40 at the time, suffered a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound to his back.

Court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com in 2016 said Garza, age 26 at the time, was “seeing demons” prior to the shooting.

A 2018 assault case was dropped in the plea deal. In that case, Garza was indicted for assaulting a corrections officer. Court records said Garza also had prior convictions for burglary and illegal possession of a firearm.