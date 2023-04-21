LUBBOCK, Texas — Frederick Francis Goltz signed a plea deal Thursday, which was entered Friday into court records. He was accused of issuing threats on the internet to kill children, Jews and election workers.

In November 2022, Goltz, age 51 at the time, was a Canadian citizen living in Lubbock, according to previous court records. He was using Gab.com and Patriots.win to discuss his frustration with the election results in Arizona.

Concerning an election official in Arizona he wrote, “Someone needs to get these people AND their children.”

As part of the plea deal he admitted he wrote the threat.

He also admitted writing, “Yeah, but when it’s me, I’m willing to take lives. That’s the difference. If you’re being unfairly and illegally persecuted, it’s built right into the Constitution that you are supposed to protect yourself against a tyrannical government. This means their children are not off limits either.”

He also confessed to writing, “The children are the most important ones to get because it sends a message 100 years into the future that people will pay the price for the ‘sins of the father.’ Dead children burn into the memories of people. Dead adults are forgotten much easier.”

He used different display names including one called “ShootThePope.”

The plea deal said Goltz admits he sent the threats on the internet from his home. They were meant to be true threats and understood as true threats.

Goltz took a deal on the first count against him a federal indictment, namely, Interstate Threatening Communications. The other counts against him were dropped.

If a judge accepts the deal, Goltz will be sentenced at a later date to no more than five years in federal prison.