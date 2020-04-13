Lubbock man takes deal for death of baby boy in 2015

Image of Charles Flournoy from Lubbock Co,. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — Charles Flournoy, 26, of Lubbock accepted a 20-year plea deal Monday for injury to a child.

Flournoy was charged in connection with the 2015 death of 1-year-old Mason Rodriguez. The boy’s mother, Madison Rodriguez, was found guilty earlier this year and sentenced to 50 years in prison.

In June 2015, police and EMS were called to the 1800 block of East 25th Street for the report of a child not breathing. Mason was later pronounced dead.

At trial, a recording of a police interview was played to the jury. A detective asked Rodriguez “Tell us what you did?”

In the recorded police interview, Rodriguez said, “I slammed him on the floor because I was mad, and I didn’t mean to.”

Flournoy, in a separate police interview, said he accidentally dropped Mason in the days before his death. Neither Rodriguez nor Flournoy sought medical help for the boy, according to information presented at trial.

Flournoy was free on bond for the 2015 case when he was arrested again on April 3 for domestic violence, harassment of a public servant and resisting arrest.

