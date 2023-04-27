LUBBOCK, Texas — Anthony Deleon, Jr., 31, accepted a plea deal Thursday for Robbery in exchange for prosecutors dropping charges of Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Kidnapping. Also, as part of the deal, Deleon was sentenced to 10 years in prison with credit of roughly two years for time he already served in jail.

A police report said in February 2021, officers were called to the ‘carjacking’ of a pickup truck at a convenience store in the 2000 block of Clovis Road. Separately, police were called when the same truck crashed in the 1100 block of Avenue U.

A witness and the truck owner told police what happened. The driver left the truck running at the convenience store. Deleon got inside and began to drive off. The owner jumped into the bed of the truck as Deleon was trying to get away.

After the crash, police found the owner standing next to the truck. The report said he was not injured. Officers found Deleon also nearby.

Then, in July 2021, police were called to the 3200 block of Itasca Street. Police were told Deleon and another man were holding a husband and wife hostage at gunpoint. The wife was six months pregnant, according to police report.

The husband was able to escape and ask a neighbor for help. The police report accused Deleon of telling the woman, “… If she told the police anything she would be murdered.”

There was no mention of injuries in the police report. Deleon remained in jail since he was arrested at the residence in the kidnapping case.