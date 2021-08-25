Lubbock man takes deal for sex crime; his would-be victim was an undercover officer, court records said

LUBBOCK, Texas — Pedro Duarte, 37, signed a plea deal on Friday which was then entered officially into court records Tuesday in Lubbock federal court. The charge was attempted enticement of a minor.

“On or about May 4, 2021, Duarte initiated contact with an individual that he believed to be a 15-year-old boy on an online messaging platform,” court records said.

“Duarte told [John] Doe in explicit detail the sexual acts Duarte was going to do to Doe. Doe gave Duarte an address to meet and on May 18, 2021, Duarte drove to that address to engage in sexual activity with Doe,” court records said.

But instead of meeting with a teenage boy, he met officers. It turned out John Doe was an undercover officer posing as a teen, court records said.

If a judge accepts the plea agreement, Duarte will be sentenced at a later date with at least 10 years in prison, up to as much as life.