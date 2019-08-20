Lubbock man takes plea deal for cyber stalking

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man accepted a plea bargain in Lubbock for cyber stalking which was filed in court records on Tuesday.

William Theodore “Billy” Bradley, 40, lived in Lubbock since at least June of 2016, court records said. From that time until August of 2018 he had an “often violent romantic relationship” with a woman identified as Jane Doe #1.

Warning: the details that follow are graphic. Reader discretion is advised.

Jane Doe #1

Court said Bradley admits he took nude photographs of Jane Doe #1 on the condition they remain private. He also admits he locked her out of his house naked once time, referred to her often as “ugly whore,” “POS,” and “pasty white b****.”

He also threatened violence against her son such that he would be “breathing through a tube.”

Bradley admits he posted a sexually explicit video of Jane Doe #1 to Facebook. Among other things, he was angry that she didn’t respond to a message from him at 3:00 a.m.

Bradley admits in March, he posted intimate images of her on social media.

Bradley admitted he “depended on women to pay his bills and support him financially.” federal court records

In June of 2018 he wanted money from her. He admits he showed up to her place of work making a scene and threatening, “I’m going to f***ing kill you. I’m going to f***ing kill you.”

At her place of work, he admits he strangled her. He also caused $4,000 damage to her car on that same day.

Jane Doe #2

Court records said Bradley started an “often violent” romantic relationship with Jane Doe #2. Bradley admits he recorded at least two sexual encounters with Jane Doe #2.

Bradley admits he also threatened to “cut off the breasts of Jane Doe #2 and threatened to castrate Jane Doe #2’s father in front of Jane Doe #2.” federal court records

He admits he referred to Jane Doe #2 as fat and the “biggest whore I’ve ever met.”

Bradley admits on one occasion he hit Jane Doe #2 with her own phone so hard that it bent the phone.

In August of 2018 he admits he was angry with Jane Doe #2 for not answering her phone quickly enough. And he threatened, as he had done many times, to share sexually explicit videos of her to other people.

Bradley admits he also threatened to “cut off the breasts of Jane Doe #2 and threatened to castrate Jane Doe #2’s father in front of Jane Doe #2.”

He also blamed her for the bruises he caused her to suffer.

Jane Doe #2 had aspirations to getting into law school and she felt Bradley would hurt her chances of getting into school and harm her career.

Court records said, “She ultimately moved cities because she was so terrified of the defendant.”

Bradley admitted he “depended on women to pay his bills and support him financially.”

Sentencing & other charges

Under the terms of the deal, Bradley will be sentenced at a later date to no more than five years in federal prison.

Bradley also faces a list of state charges including the publication of intimate material.

He was arrested on June 19, 2019 and has remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center since that time.

Editorial note: Bradley’s jail booking sheet listed an address in Colorado. But court records said he lived in Lubbock since at least June, 2016.