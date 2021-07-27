Lubbock man takes plea deal to avoid murder charge for March 2016 deadly crash

LUBBOCK, Texas– LUBBOCK, Texas– A Lubbock man pleaded guilty for a possession of drugs, and as part of a plea deal, a murder charge was dropped.

Jonathan Lovato, 33 at the time of the crash, was charged with murder for the death of Ngoc “Nancy” Dung Tran. Lubbock Police said he led officers on a high speed chase that ended at the intersection of 19th Street and Avenue Q with the crash.

During the chase, police officers were authorized to crash into Lovato’s vehicle to stop him before anyone was hurt. However, officers could not do it in time.

Tran’s son, Tony, told EverythingLubbock.com in a June 2016 interview she was a woman who never stopped helping or loving anyone that knew her.

Tran worked as a cafeteria cook for more than 15 years at Covenant Women and Children’s Hospital.

“Even though she is not here physically, she is here with us spiritually and continues to watch over us everyday, walk with us everyday, and love us everyday,” Tony said.

Lovato was sentenced to 40 years, plus 10 years plus 40 years in the federal system. But, as part of the plea deal Tuesday in court, his punishment will all be served at the same time. The total will be 40 years.

