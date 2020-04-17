Lubbock man takes plea, will serve 8 years for burning child in hot water

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man took a plea deal on Thursday for aggravated assault that caused bodily injury with a deadly weapon to his 2-year-old child in December 2018.

According to court records, Robert Bunton, 28, will serve eight years for the incident. He was originally indicted after an investigation revealed he injured his child by placing him in hot water.

The child sustained second and third degree burns from the incident. After trying to put cream on the child’s burns, Bunton dropped both of his children off at the hospital and fled, the warrant said.

As previously reported, the warrant stated that by placing the child in hot water that Bunton exhibited a “deadly weapon.”

As of January 2019, the children’s mother retrieved them from her parents and left the city, according to the warrant.