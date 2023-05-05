LUBBOCK, Texas — Police announced Thursday Auston Arellano, 32, was arrested in December for assaulting his mother, Julie Arellano, 60, leading to her death. The Lubbock Police Department said the death was recently ruled a homicide by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner. Police reports revealed additional details, as did a caller to the EverythingLubbock.com newsroom Friday morning.

On February 2, 2022, LPD was called to Stripes on 3220 Milwaukee Avenue for a report of assault, but Julie had already been taken to Covenant Medical Center via EMS. Upon an officer’s arrival to CMC, the officer spoke with Julie who the officer was familiar with because she was the victim in a previous call for help.

Auston and his mother lived together, and he had assaulted her on multiple occasions within a year, according to the police report.

Julie first told police Auston blamed her “for everything that was happening.” She said he began hitting her on the head and midsection, and when she tried to leave, he dragged her back inside.

He also broke her phone. The officer asked if she was trying to call police when that happened, and she said she was not, but she had planned to.

Once Julie was finally able to escape, she went to Stripes to get help, the report continued.

According to LPD, Julie’s eyes were swollen, bruised and discolored. She also had scratches and cuts on her jaw and forearms, as well as dry blood on her sleeve.

Julie said she was in pain but could not remember some details about the incident.

In a separate police report from February 10, police were called to the same Stripes for a domestic disturbance. Auston had told Julie he was going to “kill her and bury her in the back yard if [Julie] did not leave the residence.”

Julie told him she had already told their family about their situation which angered him and caused him to assault her. That’s when she arrived at Stripes to call 911 from the store phone, the police report said. Police said she did not appear injured at that time.

A store employee reached out to EverythingLubbock.com and said that she did not know Jlkulie, but Julie was a regular customer. Auston came with her on occasion, the woman continued.

“She was beat up pretty bad,” the woman said of the February 2 incident. She helped Julie call police that day and said that they banned Auston after that.

“She was just a really great woman…so nice,” the woman said. “It was saddening to hear about the news.”

Auston Arellano remained in Lubbock County Detention Center as of Friday and LPD was continuing its investigation.