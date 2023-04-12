LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was charged with stalking a corrections officer with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monford Unit, according to court documents. The man was identified as Kevin Fultcher, 51.

The victim said she was told that Fultcher called her employer multiple times and lied about being her brother, said the document.

Fultcher tried contacting her three times on March 15, and continued to reach her over the weekend, the document also said.

According to the court documents he “ultimately stated he would kill” the victim.

Fultcher remained booked in the Lubbock County Jail as of Wednesday.