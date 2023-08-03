LUBBOCK, Texas — A man arrested in 2016 on a charge of manslaughter after a crash at 50th Street and Indiana Avenue took a guilty plea Thursday in a Lubbock courtroom and will serve 10 years of community service.

Along with his community service, James Pritchard will begin 120 days of jail shock time at 8:00 a.m. September 1.

Pritchard, 49 at the time, was driving a pickup at the time of the crash and rear-ended Sammy Castaneda, 50, who was stopped at a red light on 50th Street facing eastbound. According to previous reports, the impact sent both vehicles into the middle of the intersection where they collided with two more vehicles traveling northbound on Indiana. Castaneda was taken to University Medical Center where he later died.

The Lubbock Police Department had probable cause to believe Pritchard was under the influence of alcohol and it contributed to the crash.

Pritchard refused to give his blood in a field sobriety test because “two very good lawyers in this town…advised not to give his blood,” according to a search warrant. He did, however, tell an officer he consumed alcohol prior to the crash.

The warrant said Pritchard had minor injuries and was sent to UMC as well. A nurse drew his blood but the results were not included in the warrant. Pritchard was then taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center.