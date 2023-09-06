LUBBOCK, Texas — Jose Rodriguez, 29, was arrested after he was accused of injuring a woman and a child in a head-on collision, according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Wednesday.

Court records said the crash took place near 114th Street and University Avenue on Thursday, August 31st.

According to the documents, the victim attempted to escape from Rodriguez while he was at work. Rodriguez was driving south on University Avenue while the victim was driving north.

Court documents stated as the two were speaking on the phone, the victim heard Rodriguez say, “There you are, b****.” The documents also said Rodriguez then “drove his car across the center turning lane of University Avenue” and struck the victim in “a head-on collision.”

According to court documents, the victim told officers Rodriguez “tried to kill” her. The victim and her child were in the car when the crash happened.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to the Lubbock Police Department for clarification on the severity of the injuries.

The two were taken to the University Medical Center for further evaluation. Officers determined Rodriguez used his car as “a deadly weapon” when he “intentionally” caused a head-on collision with the victim.

Rodriguez was taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center and was charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. As of Wednesday afternoon, on bonds totaling $500,000.