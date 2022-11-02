LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man used a gun to defend himself during a vehicle burglary early Monday morning, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.

According to the report, the victim told a Lubbock Police officer that he grabbed a firearm after he noticed his vehicle lights turn on around 1:25 a.m.

The victim told police that he confronted two suspects. According to the report, the victim said it looked like one suspect was going to run at him, so he fired a shot into the ground.

Both suspects ran off and were not located, according to the police report.