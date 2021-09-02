Lubbock man wanted for deadly crash, back in Texas and now in the jail

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department officially arrested a Lubbock man for a manslaughter charge for his involvement in a January 2020 deadly crash.

More recently, Lubbock Police were able to extradite Gamboa back to Texas and he was officially charged for manslaughter.

(LUBBOCK, TX) – Raymundo Miguel Gamboa was extradited from Anchorage, Alaska, and arrested for manslaughter today for his role in a January 2020 fatal crash.

On July 7, 2020, a warrant was issued for Raymundo Miguel Gamboa for the charge of manslaughter. The crash occurred on January 1, at the intersection of Slide Road and Marsha Sharp Freeway around 2:30 p.m.

A Ford Fusion, driven by Gamboa, was traveling southbound on Slide Road and a Ford Edge was eastbound on the Marsha Sharp Freeway access road. The vehicles collided in the intersection.

After the collision, the Ford Fusion collided with a Ford Explorer. The front passenger in the Ford Fusion, 28-year-old Jose Fraire, suffered serious injuries and was transported to UMC where he was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the Ford Fusion and the driver and passenger in the Ford Edge suffered moderate injuries. There were no injuries reported in the Ford Explorer.

On July 15, 2020, the Lubbock Police Department and the U.S Marshals were notified that Gamboa was found in Anchorage, Alaska, and was being held on the manslaughter warrant and other local charges.