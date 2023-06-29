LUBBOCK, Texas— In a case that was sent back by appeal for re-sentencing, Jesus Bocanegra, 43, of Lubbock pleaded guilty on Thursday for a charge of Aggravated Assault Domestic Violence in 2017 and will serve 20 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Bocanegra was initially sentenced to 35 years in prison back in 2017 for “intentionally causing serious bodily injury” to a victim, according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com.

According to a press release from the Lubbock County Office of the Criminal District Attorney in 2017, the victim was Bocanegra’s girlfriend, who he “sexually assaulted” prior to a physical assault.

The court documents said he presented a box cutter during the assault and slashed her face and arms, seriously damaging her left eye.

“He punched [her] in the face repeatedly, strangled her…bit a chunk of flesh from her chin, and prevented her from leaving the house by threatening her with a box cutter,” said the release.

Bocanegra also verbally threatened her and said “he was going to kill [her]…and would mess [her] face up so that no man would ever love [her] again,” said the release.

According to the release, the Lubbock Police Department and EMS responded to the scene, but Bocanegra was already gone. Police found and arrested him a week later.

At the time, Bocanegra told Lubbock police he had acted in self-defense and the woman was responsible for her own injuries.

Prosecutor Chris Schulte explained why the case was overturned on appeal, saying, “The appellate court determined that his previous attorney — not his current attorney — had been ineffective during the sentencing phase of the trial.”

After reviewing the case with Bocanegra’s new defense attorney, Schulte said the previous guilty verdict was replaced by a plea deal for 20 years.