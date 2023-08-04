LUBBOCK, Texas — Frederick Francis Goltz, 52, a Lubbock man who took a plea deal after he called for a “mass shooting of poll workers” and threatened Maricopa County officials and their children was sentenced to three and a half years in federal prison, the United States Department of Justice announced on Friday.

Goltz was arrested by the FBI in December after he was caught making posts on right-wing websites threatening to injure political officials and their children. According to court documents, Goltz had an account under the name “FreeSpeechMaster” on a website that described itself as “the ultimate right-wing news, memes and discussion aggregator.”

Court documents stated “FreeSpeechMaster” posted, “Hypothetically, a mass shooting of poll workers and election officials in these highly suspect precincts might be the way to go.”

In November, court records stated Goltz wrote, “We are in dire need of a REAL holocaust this time.” In a post about a “prominent American Jewish politician,” court documents said Goltz commented, “I want to throw that Jew in an oven so badly, I can taste it.”

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer (R) confirmed that he was on the receiving end of several threats. Richer previously told EverythingLubbock.com he felt his life and his family’s lives were in danger after an accumulation of threats over the past couple years and required security for extra protection on “multiple occasions.”

Richer called Goltz’s threats “reprehensible human conduct.”

In response to posts about another Maricopa County official, Goltz suggested targeting the official’s children. Another user said kids were “off limits.” Goltz’s account replied that nothing was off limits and said the other user did not “have the stomach to do whatever it takes to get our country back.”

Goltz pleaded guilty to Interstate Threatening Communications. After his prison time, he will be on supervised release for three years.

“Election workers perform a duty sacred to the body politic. Setting aside their personal political leanings, they help voters of all political persuasions cast their ballots – a ritual vital to the functioning of American democracy. County attorneys perform a similarly vital role in responding to legal challenges in court. Threats against either are unconscionable,” said U.S. Attorney Leigha Simonton. “This particular defendant repeatedly advocated violence against not only these men, but against their children as well. The Justice Department will not stand by as bad actors threaten members of law enforcement or election officials.”