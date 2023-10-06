LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man who previously admitted he coerced a 10-year-old girl into producing sexually explicit videos, Justin Cale Jones, 31 at the time of his arrest, was sentenced Thursday to 30 years in prison, according to federal court records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Friday.

Jones’s arrest was part of a massive North Texas child pornography investigation that made headlines in February.

EverythingLubbock.com previously reported Jones told law enforcement he took sexually explicit videos of the child “approximately 20 to 30” different times. Jones also distributed the videos to others online, according to federal court documents. Authorities found multiple videos on Jones’s phone that showed child sexual abuse.

30 years was the maximum Jones could receive for his one count of Production of Child Pornography. He was initially indicted on 20 charges but made a plea agreement in June.

After his time behind bars, Jones will remain on supervised release for the rest of his life, court records stated. He will be required to register as a sex offender.