LUBBOCK, Texas — A 57-year-old man, John Lee Dunklin, was served an arrest warrant Thursday, according to the Lubbock County Jail Roster, after failing to appear in court back in October. Dunklin was found guilty of shooting at a family in a car on December 17, 2020.

According to previous reports by EverythingLubbock.com, a husband, wife, their two children and another child were going south on Slide Road near the mall, on their way home from visiting family that night. They noticed a vehicle began following them, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department. The family tried to lose the vehicle, but to no avail.

“The male and sole occupant of the vehicle was aiming his gun while leaning over his passenger seat,” the LPD report said.

According to the report, the family heard a gunshot. Then, a bullet hole was found on the driver’s side of the vehicle. Fortunately, the family got a license plate number, so officers were able to trace the vehicle to Dunklin, the report said.

According to a court records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com, Dunklin, who posted bond after his first arrest in 2020, was sentenced to eight years in prison. He was found guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by threat, but did not appear for the punishment phase of his trial in October. An arrest warrant was issued at the time, but was not yet served.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dunklin on Thursday. His bond setting date was set for Friday, the roster said.