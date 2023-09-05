LUBBOCK, Texas– Peter Martinelli, 24, was indicted on a murder charge on Tuesday afternoon, according to court documents provided to EverythingLubbock.com by the Office of the Criminal District Attorney of Lubbock County.

Martinelli was arrested after being accused of stabbing his mother, Brigitte Curtis, 63, to death on Thursday, August 10.

LPD said Martinelli stabbed Curtis “multiple times,” and was pronounced dead at the scene.

On the last check, Martinelli was being held at the Collin County Jail on a $500,000 bond. He was sent to Collin County due to overcrowding at the Lubbock County Detention Center.