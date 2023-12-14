Note: The video above reflects the top news headlines from the morning of December 14, 2023.

LUBBOCK, Texas — David Lara, 57, of Lubbock, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after he admitted to stealing 37 guns from Gebo’s in 2020, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Leigha Simonton announced on Thursday.

Officials said during the summer of 2020 there were “numerous” gun store burglaries in the Lubbock area. On June 28, Lara and another person pried open a metal sheet on the side of the Gebo’s building and broke in.

Once inside, they broke the glass displays with sledgehammers and took 37 guns from the cases. The bag with the guns was dropped while they were running from the scene, along with their gloves and ski mask.

The Lubbock Police Department found the gloves and a DNA test matched them to Lara, officials stated.