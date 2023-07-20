LUBBOCK, Texas — A man who was arrested after a 2022 SWAT standoff, Michael Solveson, 45, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on Thursday, according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com.

On October 26, Lubbock Police were called to the 2100 block of 99th Street at 1:54 a.m. for reports of a “domestic disturbance.” Lubbock County court records stated Solveson held a pistol to a woman’s head after she tried to end a romantic relationship with him. According to court documents, one of the victim’s children woke up and hid in a closet to call authorities.

Officers were able to get the victim and child out of the home without Solveson noticing. He was later taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Possession of Firearm, and Marijuana Possession.

Solveson previously pleaded guilty in March to a federal charge of Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Court documents said his 10-year sentence will run concurrently with any sentence handed down in Lubbock County.

Federal court records did not indicate the status of Solveson’s state charges.