Lubbock man will serve 5 years for August 2017 shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas– A Lubbock man will serve a sentence of five years for a shooting incident that occurred in August 2017.

At approximately 10:00 p.m., August 12, 2017, police responded to a report of shots-fired in the 4600 block of Fordham Street, according to a Lubbock Police report.

An officer approached the suspect, later identified as Matthew Scott Castaneda, age 29 at the time of the incident. The officer, according to a police report, asked Castaneda what he was doing, and he said he was looking for his dog.

The officer asked Castaneda to step over to his patrol vehicle, so he could check for weapons. When he asked a second time, Castaneda appeared “nervous and agitated,” according to the report.

When the officer attempted to tell Castaneda to put his hands on the vehicle so he could check for weapons, Castaneda said, “f*** this,” and started running westbound, according to the report.

Police said Castaneda had a gun in his waistband and eventually leaned down to drop it while he was running.

A perimeter was set up to find Castaneda, who was eventually found at 4622 Fordham Street, police said.

When the officer went back to talk with the victims of the shooting, they said Cataneda lived across the street from them. The victims said Castaneda was yelling and talking about shooting people, according to the report.

One of the victims told Castaneda to stop talking about shooting people and talk about something else. However, they said Castaneda became angry and started yelling saying he was going to get a gun and “show them,” according to the report.

Then, after about 15 to 20 minutes, the victims told police they could hear Castaneda outside yelling and cussing saying he was going to shoot someone.

That is when Castaneda fired his gun towards the victims’ home, according to police.

According to court records, Castaneda was charged with five years for a felon possessing a firearm, as well as four years for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

However, both sentences are concurrent, meaning Castaneda will only serve five years in prison.