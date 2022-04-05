LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock man was arrested Monday evening for public intoxication and criminal mischief after carrying a machete outside of a place of business and causing property damage in the 3300 block of 35th Street.

At approximately 7:49 p.m., a Lubbock Police Department officer was flagged down by a man who said a male wearing a black trenchcoat had a machete. According to a police report, the officer located the man walking with the machete out, and he was seen striking a tree with the machete outside of a business.

The police report said the man then walked into the store, and the officer followed with an LPD-issued Taser drawn.

After not cooperating with the officer’s commands to step away from the machete, the man told the officer to “just tase him.” The man eventually stepped away, so police then placed him in handcuffs and sat him in the back of an LPD patrol vehicle.

According to the report, the business did not want to press charges for the damage to the tree. However, they did tell police the man often came into their business with the machete, and they felt uncomfortable with him in the store.

The arrestee admitted to consuming alcohol, but the police report said there were indicators of the man being “under the influence of some type of narcotic or amphetamine.”

While being taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center, the arrestee said he was going to urinate in the LPD patrol vehicle. The police report said the arrestee then waited until the officer was parked at the jail before he urinated in the back seat of the patrol vehicle.

“I believe [the arrestee] did this to cause me a substantial inconvenience,” the officer said in the police report.