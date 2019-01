Lubbock man with red and blue lights accused of impersonating a public servant

Image of Cody Allen Stockman from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas - A Lubbock man, Cody Allen Stockman, 37, was indicted Tuesday for impersonating a public servant.

According to a police report, someone in mid-December was using red and blue lights on a vehicle to pull over other drivers at South Loop and University Avenue. Police found a pickup truck matching that description at 82nd Street and Interstate 27.

Police pulled over Stockman and asked him a few questions. According to the police report, Stockman said he was the target of a road rage incident. He said he turned on red and blue lights on his dash to get the other driver to slow down and stop driving erratically.

Stockman told police he installed the lights and used them because he was “being stupid.”

Stockman was arrested and posted a $4,000 bond to get released from jail. The charge was listed in court records as a 3rd degree felony.

The following is the text of the police report summary. A1 is the person who was arrested who was listed in another part of the police report as Stockman:

SUMMARY

A1'S CHARGE:

PC 37.11 - IMPERSONATING PUBLIC SERVANT // F3

I RECEIVED A POLICE RADIO CALL TO THE INTERSECTION OF UNIVERSITY AND SOUTH LOOP IN REFERENCE TO A VEHICLE WITH RED AND BLUE LIGHTS ATTEMPTING TO PULL VEHICLES OVER.

IP1 IS A1'S FRIEND.

OFC. IRBY LOCATED THE VEHICLE AT 8112 INTERSTATE 27, STRIPES AND CONFIRMED IT WAS THE SAME VEHICLE THAT V1 HAD DESCRIBED. THE LICENSE PLATE MATCHED THE PLATE THAT V1 HAD GIVEN.

I ARRIVED AND MADE CONTACT WITH A1, WHO WAS IN THE DRIVER'S SEAT OF HIS VEHICLE. I ASKED A1 WHAT WAS GOING ON. A1 ADVISED OF A ROAD RAGE INCIDENT. A1 ADVISED THAT HE WAS DRIVING ON THE LOOP AND THAT A VEHICLE CAME DRIVING AT A HIGH RATE OF SPEED BEHIND HIM. A1 ADVISED THAT THE VEHICLE WAS RIGHT ON THE BACK OF HIS VEHICLE. A1 ADVISED THAT HE SLOWED DOWN AND LET THE VEHICLE PASS. A1 ADVISED THAT THE VEHICLE FLEW AROUND HIM, AND THAT THE VEHICLE MOVED BACK OVER INTO HIS LANE, NEARLY HITTING THE FRONT OF HIS VEHICLE. A1 ADVISED THAT HE HAD JUST RECENTLY INSTALLED RED AND BLUE LIGHTS ON HIS DASHBOARD. WHEN ASKED ABOUT THE LIGHTS, A1 ADVISED HE WAS JUST "BEING STUPID." A1 ADVISED THAT BECAUSE OF V1'S BEHAVIOR HE GOT BEHIND V1'S VEHICLE AND TURNED ON THE RED AND BLUE LIGHTS IN AN ATTEMPT TO SLOW V1 DOWN AND MAKE HIM STOP DRIVING ERRATICALLY.

I MADE CONTACT WITH V1. V1 ADVISED THAT HE WAS DRIVING AND THAT A1'S VEHICLE WAS DRIVING SLOW IN THE LEFT LANE, AHEAD OF V1. V1 ADVISED THAT HE FLASHED HIS LIGHTS IN AN ATTEMPT TO GET THE VEHICLE TO MOVE. V1 ADVISED THAT A1 EVENTUALLY MOVED RIGHT AND V1 WENT AROUND HIM. V1 ADVISED THAT A1 ACCELERATED AND GOT RIGHT BEHIND V1 AND TURNED ON THE RED AND BLUE FLASHING LIGHTS. V1 BELIEVED THAT A1 WAS TRYING TO PULL HIM OVER, BUT V1 ADVISED THAT HE DID NOT THINK IT WAS A POLICE VEHICLE. V1 GOT THE LICENSE PLATE AND RELAYED IT TO DISPATCH WHEN HE CALLED IN.

I OBSERVED THE LIGHT SYSTEM MOUNTED ON A1'S DASHBOARD. ONE LIGHT WAS RED, ONE LIGHT WAS BLUE AND THEY FLASHED ALTERNATELY OF EACH OTHER, APPEARING TO BE CONSISTENT WITH THE EMERGENCY LIGHTS ON A PEACE OFFICER'S VEHICLE. A1 UTILIZED THE RED AND BLUE FLASHING LIGHTS THAT HE MOUNTED ON HIS VEHICLE TO IMPERSONATE A PUBLIC SERVANT BY ATTEMPTING TO SUBMIT ANOTHER MEMBER OF THE PUBLIC, V1, TO A TRAFFIC STOP OR DETENTION, WHICH HE HAD NO AUTHORITY TO CONDUCT.

A1 RELEASED HIS VEHICLE TO IP1. A1 SIGNED A VEHICLE RELEASE FORM. I ATTACHED THE VEHICLE RELEASE FORM TO THIS REPORT AS A TRAILING DOCUMENT.

I ARRESTED, TRANSPORTED AND BOOKED A1 INTO THE LUBBOCK COUNTY DETENTION FACILITY.

DVR AND BODY CAMERA UTILIZED