LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, Donovan Picon, 28, pleaded guilty on one of five charges against him – more specifically, aggravated sexual assault of a child. Picon, as part of his plea agreement will serve 25 years in prison.

Picon sexually assaulted a girl who had not yet reached the age of 14, according to the indictment against him. The offense happened in 2020 but the case came to the attention of Lubbock Police in 2022.

All other counts were dismissed.

In 2020, a young girl told a school counselor she had been sexually abused two years before by Picon. She told police that Picon, who she’d met on Snapchat, would give her gifts for sexual favors.

Picon was arrested on multiple charges. When in questioning, he admitted to the abuse as well as saying he’d “redo” things if he could.