LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report obtained by EverythingLubbock.com detailed the events that left a Lubbock driver in fear for his life on Monday, January 8.

According to the report, officers were called to the 2100 block of 65th Street after receiving a car theft report.

The victim told officers the suspect asked him to meet at a variety store in South Lubbock. The victim picked up the suspect, and the two went to nearby game rooms, the report said. While traveling to the second one, the suspect pulled out a revolver on the victim.

The victim said he pulled over and exited the vehicle and did not question or argue with the suspect, the report said. He walked to a convenience store and called for a ride. The victim did not call the police yet because he was scared, according to the report.

The victim attempted to call the suspect multiple times but could not reach her, the report stated.

LPD told EverythingLubbock.com that the investigation was ongoing.