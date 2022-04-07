LUBBOCK, Texas – Bubba’s 33 in Lubbock hosted a fundraiser Thursday to help the family of Austin Redder, 26, who died as the result of a collision in Crosby County last week. (The fundraiser continues until 11:00 p.m. Thursday evening.)

A statement from the Texas Department of Public Safety said Redder crashed 7 miles east of Crosbyton. After the crash in the early morning hours of April 1, he was standing next to the crashed vehicle. Another driver passed the location and struck him in the left lane of travel, according to the DPS.

In addition to dine to donate event at Bubba’s 33, a GoFundMe page was set up with a goal of $6,000 for the benefit of his family. Redder worked at Bubba’s in Lubbock as a bartender.

Image of Austin Redder provided by Marco Vasquez – Managing Partner, Bubba’s 33

“He was the nicest, purest soul you’d ever meet,” the GoFundMe page said. “His faith was strong and accepted everyone he met. We know he is with God.”

Reporter Landry Sena spoke with Austin Redder’s fellow Bubbas. Please check back for an update, and be sure to watch the KLBK News at 6.

“He never met a stranger; he was a very open person to everybody that worked with him. Super nice, quirky,” said Marco Vasquez, Managing Partner of Bubba’s 33 “We just want to make sure that he knows that we love him, you know, even if he’s not here with us in in physical form, he’s here in spirit.”

Sean Morales, a coworker, said, “He was so fun. I really enjoyed spending time with him. Every time I came in, I was like, oh, it’s going to be a good day.”

