Lubbock man’s good deed gets viral attention

LUBBOCK, Texas — A video of a local assistant grocery store manager helping a man to his car has gotten viral attention.

The video, shared by Laci Gonzales, has gotten more than 90,000 views. It shows assistant manager Gary Jackson helping customer Bob Strong to his vehicle using a pallet jack.

Strong said he was getting a cup of coffee and talking with friends that day.

He said he never expected Gary to help him to his car and that he’s grateful he met him that day.

“It restores your faith in humanity,” said Strong. “It really does, when somebody you don’t know is so nice to you. I feel like God just sent me a new friend.”

Jackson said he didn’t help Strong for recognition and that he hopes what he did will inspire others to help each other.

“You know right now in this crisis that we’re dealing with we all need to lean on each other at the moment,” said Jackson.