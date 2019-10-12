Lubbock man’s truck with ‘come and take it’ decal stolen

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man’s 2009 Chevy Silverado was stolen out of his driveway Tuesday morning, but not without irony.

Shelby Manning said he had just returned home around 11:45 a.m. When it was time for him to leave for work less than an hour later, he said his truck was gone.

“It was kind of a big joke and now, it actually came and got taken,” Manning said.

Manning said he is a landscaper and all of his tools were stolen with the truck, about $6,000 in value. Now, he said he is without his main source of income.

“I had three ladies call me for a job that morning,” Manning said. “Now I can’t even do that.”

The truck was the first thing that he bought on his own, Manning said. But it’s not as sentimental as losing a necklace from his late friend. It was in the truck’s cupholder, he said.

“It was his baseball number,” Manning said.

But Manning has faith he’ll recover the items one day.

“I can eventually get that back,” Manning said. “They want what they can’t have so they take it from somebody else.”

Manning nor his neighbors caught anything on video. Lubbock Police say if you’ve seen the truck, call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.