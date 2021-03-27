Lubbock Market Street locations hosting Wedding Expo events on Sat. and Sun.

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from The United Family:

On Saturday and Sunday, Market Street locations across Lubbock will host wedding expos where guests can experience everything the bakery, catering, floral department and concierge service can do to make their special day go off without a hitch.

Taking place from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. each day, the expo will feature stations where guests can consult the concierge, sample delicious wedding cuisine and see floral arrangements. Guests will be able to see sample themes and how the Market Street offerings integrate into both.

“It is wedding season again and we can’t wait to show our guests the latest options in cakes, catering and flowers,” said Bradley Gaines, business director of floral for the United Family. “We are proud of the offerings that we bring to the table in this area of the business. As your wedding professionals, we truly can be a one-stop-shop for that special day.”

In addition to all of the samples and information, the expo will mark the beginning of a special offer that will include 20 percent off all floral, bakery and catering orders over $200. This special will run for four weeks following the expo.

From custom floral arrangements to bakery masterpieces, see everything Market Street has to offer on March 27 and 28.

