LUBBOCK, Texas — Ash Wednesday marks the first day of the Lent season which lasts 40 days.

The 40 days and nights all the way through Easter Sunday is the time many Christians, including Catholics reflect on the sacrifices Jesus did.

“We are dust into dust. We shall return,” Pastor Charles Nemec, Redeemer Lutheran Church, said.

On Ash Wednesday a priest or pastor will place ashes on one’s forehead in the shape of a cross.

“To remind us of that, and we can are continually reminded of that throughout the season of Lent, repentance and forgiveness of sins, all sins,” Pastor Nemec said.

Through the Lent season, many Christians, including Catholics, choose to sacrifice something or fast.

“We do it because we’re sinners in need of redemption, and we find that redemption in Jesus Christ that at the cross and that’s why we have in the form of the cross,” Pastor Nemec said.

Different dominations observe Lent and Ash Wednesday differently, but Pastor Nemec said Jesus Christ has redeemed us from sin and death.

“We don’t have to do anything to earn salvation. So that’s why we begin Lent with Ash Wednesday,” Pastor Nemec, said.

