LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Master Gardeners Association will open its first demonstration garden with a ribbon cutting at 10:00 a.m. on August 29. The ribbon cutting will take place at the Lubbock Memorial Arboretum at 4111 University Avenue.

A press release said that the Lubbock Master Gardeners built the garden over the past seven months.

The garden was made possible by a grant from the High Plains Water District, land donated by the Lubbock Memorial Arboretum, and support from the City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department.

The garden will include Texas native plants, a moon garden, a butterfly garden, veggies and more, according to the press release.