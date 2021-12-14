Lubbock Matadors minor league soccer team to begin play in May 2022

This is a press release from the Lubbock Matadors soccer club.

Lubbock, Texas – Soccer fans in Lubbock are going to have a local Minor League Team to call their own when the Lubbock Matadors Soccer Club brings NPSL soccer to Lubbock to begin play in May 2022. The Matadors are led by a strong ownership group of experienced sports management executives, Texas Tech alumni, soccer entrepreneurs and Lubbock business owners and community leaders. The Matadors will play in the National Premier Soccer League (NPSL) with close to 100 teams around the country. The team will be a combination of top players recruited from around the country while providing opportunities for local players to play at the highest level. Matadors will play in the NPSL Lone Star Conference and bring top players and teams from around the state of Texas and the country to Lubbock, including the NPSL National Champion Denton Diablos who had 4 players drafted into Major League Soccer in 2021. The Diablos beat teams from Houston, Laredo, Los Angeles, Cleveland and Tulsa on their 2021 Playoff Run to a National Championship. Lone Star Conference Teams are based in Irving, Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, Katy, Brownsville, Midland-Odessa and Laredo.

“We will bring the world’s game to the Hub City by successfully establishing the Lubbock Matadors as a key member of the community, providing quality, affordable entertainment and high-level men’s soccer in a great stadium while introducing Lubbock Matadors players as ambassadors for the beautiful game and positive role models for Lubbock youth,” Managing Partner Michael Hitchcock said.

More information can be found by visiting www.lubbockmatadors.com or by following the club on Facebook (@LubbockMatadorsSC), Instagram (@LubbockMatadorsSC), and Twitter (@lubbockmatadors).

“The NPSL has a very strong Lone Star Conference made up of great owners, incredible players and teams, including the NPSL National Champion Denton Diablos so we’re bringing the best players and teams in the NPSL to Lubbock for gameday,” Hitchcock said.

Matadors will be “Lubbock built” through our commitment to working with local companies as our vendors, partnering with Lubbock businesses with cost-effective mutually beneficial partnerships and building our Front Office Team with Texas Tech and LCU Students; in turn, providing local college students the opportunity to gain valuable real world sports management experience to help them get a job in the sports industry once they graduate.

For more information on the Lubbock Matadors, NPSL and to grab some of the hottest soccer gear in the Republic of Texas, visit our website and online shop at www.lubbockmatadors.com.

