Lubbock Matadors to hold tryouts January 22

Image courtesy of the Lubbock Matadors soccer club.

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Matadors soccer club will hold tryouts on Saturday, January 22.

The Matadors are a minor league soccer team in the National Premier Soccer League. They announced their inception in December and will begin play in May 2022. Lubbock Christian University soccer coach Paul Gilbert will coach the team.

Tryouts will be from 10:00 a.m. to noon on Saturday at LCU’s Soccer Stadium..

Tryouts cost $50. Trialists will receive two Lubbock Matadors t-shirts and two tickets to a Matadors home game.

