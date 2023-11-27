LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Matadors will host a ‘Friendsgiving’ event at Two Docs Brewing Co. on Tuesday, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. as a thank you to 2023 season ticket holders for their support, according to a social media post on Monday.

Season ticket holders can enjoy one free beer, courtesy of Lubbock Matadors, and receive a special end of the year gift — a commemorative scarf, the post detailed.

For Cyber Monday, the Matadors are offering 25% off of all merchandise with the code ‘THANKS’ at checkout, a separate post said. Customers who spend $70 or more will get a free Thanksgiving themed T-shirt.

