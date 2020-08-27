Lubbock Mayor advises students against house parties

LUBBOCK, Texas – Mayor Dan Pope highly advised students from unsafe social gatherings.

Pope stressed that any gathering more than ten people would require special permission from the city. He said he heavily discouraged students from throwing house parties.

“We are not only responding to these parties, we are patrolling and we will enforce the law,” he said, “It is important that we not throw away the efforts that we’ve made to provide safety in our community over the last five months.”

Marcelle Green, a Texas Tech Junior, said due to the pandemic, there hasn’t been much of a social scene due to bars in the area closing. He said even then, there’s social distancing and mask enforcement.

“There seems to be more advertising for things like parties because the clubs are closed down but even then,” he said, “My friends are like ‘Have you heard about this party? You better not go.'”

Green said he practices safe protocols and that he urges other students to do the same, even if you aren’t personally at risk.

Leath McClure with the Lubbock Police Department said they will be working with the city to help enforce the governor’s orders.

“I would just want everyone to remember if the police do show up, it’s because we were called,” he said, “We will be courteous and we are trying to enforce the governor’s orders [to] keep everyone safe.”