LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Mayor Trey Payne and the Lubbock City Council is set to recognize 24 students from Africa as honorary Lubbock citizens in a weekly city council meeting scheduled for July 11 at 1:30 p.m. It will be held at the Citizens Tower at 1314 Avenue K.

The students are participants in the Mandela Washington Fellowship program at Texas Tech University. Texas Tech’s International Affairs has hosted the students since June 21 as part of a six week academic and leadership training program.

The students in the Mandela Washington Fellowship program have been involved in various activities since their arrival including leadership skill development, academic study, workshops, and cultural events in the Texas Panhandle, according to the press release.