Lubbock mayor and GOP chairman condemn racism after white pride material distributed overnight

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Police on Saturday morning said someone distributed “racially motivated” materials during the overnight hours.

The fliers included in bold letters “white pride world wide” and a swastika.

Police said it was not a crime to distribute of the fliers, nevertheless people called police with concerns. Police in turn said officers were looking for more information.

“LPD was informed this morning of racially motivated materials dropped off overnight on driveways in north and northwest Lubbock,” Mayor Dan Pope said. “These actions are reprehensible and not representative of our city and West Texas values. I strongly condemn all forms of racism and white supremacy.”

Lubbock County Republican Party Chairman Cole Shooter referred to the fliers as racist messages.

“I strongly condemn the hateful messages that are being spread. It goes against everything we believe in as Republicans,” Shooter said. “We believe in individual freedoms, rights, and equal justice for all, regardless of a person’s race or creed.”

“The party of Lincoln has always stood against racial violence and hatred and continues to do so today,” Shooter said.