LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, just before 5:00 p.m., Mayor Tray Payne issued a statement saying an issue with 911 should be getting better, not worse.

On Friday morning, EverythingLubbock.com made an open records request to the City of Lubbock to request information on 911 calls. Specifically, the request sought information on whether calls were missed or unanswered. The city has 10 business days to acknowledge the request.

Payne did not indicate in his statement if some of the calls were simply duplicates – multiple persons calling for the same fire or the same car crash. After the mayor issued his statement, EverythingLubbock.com reached out to the Lubbock Police Department and others to request clarification.

EverythingLubbock.com also requested statistical information earlier in the day from the Lubbock County Emergency Communications District.

FOR PUBLIC RELEASE 7-7-2023

This past week I received an update on an issue I raised in my campaign: The Lubbock Police Department’s capacity to properly respond to your 911 emergency calls.

That is just one reason why last summer our city manager, along with our Council, allocated an additional 7.4 million dollars to this year’s LPD budget.

I have met with our city manager. He is aware of this issue and our expectations are that LPD Chief Mitchell immediately make this a top priority.

Tray Payne