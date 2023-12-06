LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne on Wednesday announced he will not run for reelection for a second term.

Payne was elected in May of 2022. In a statement on Wednesday, Payne said he and his wife, Heidi, initially decided to pursue the opportunity because they wanted to “honor the importance of giving back to our community through leadership.”

“There is a season for everything in life, and at this time and in this season, I need to step aside so that others may serve this great community,” Payne stated. “However, my family will continue to be involved in the stewardship of Lubbock and West Texas.”

Payne called it a great honor to serve on the city council. He promised they would “keep working hard” until Payne’s current term expires in May.