LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Adam Hernandez campaign:

Mayoral Candidate Adam Hernandez will be holding a Meet & Greet event from 3pm to 6pm on Sunday, April 10th at Capitol Pizza located at 8211 Slide Rd in Lubbock.



Mr. Hernandez, a community advocate with the civic organization Lubbock Compact, would like to invite citizens out to meet with him and to share their concerns about the community.



More information can be found on the Adam Hernandez for Mayor social media profiles or adamhformayor.com.

(Press release from the Adam Hernandez campaign)