The Lubbock Mayor’s Marathon, presented by United Supermarkets, will take place this Sunday, April 24. This event will again be hosted by the Mayor’s Fitness Council, along with support from the City of Lubbock, the Lubbock Police Department and Lubbock Fire Rescue.

In addition to the running events, there will be a family-friendly festival near Buddy Holly Statue from 8:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. This festival will include food, vendors and inflatables. All citizens are invited and encouraged to attend.

The marathon running course will begin and end in the Depot District, and will take runners through the Canyon Lake System, the Texas Tech University Campus, as well as through residential neighborhoods around the city.

Sunday, April 24, Timeline of Events

7:00 a.m.: Hand Cycle marathon begins

7:10 a.m.: Full marathon begins

7:10 a.m.: Half marathon begins

7:10 a.m.: Relays begin

9:15 a.m.: 5K race begins

10:15 a.m.: Kids Fun Run begins

Road closures along the routes will begin at 4 a.m. Portions of the routes will reopen as each segment is cleared, and all are expected to be completely reopened by 3 p.m.

For information about Lubbock Mayor’s Marathon registration and events, visit LBKMarathon.com.

