Lubbock mayor’s Planned Parenthood opinion critiqued by national publication

LUBBOCK, Texas – A nationally known online publication on Monday criticized Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope for his comments last week on the issue of Planned Parenthood.

The Lubbock location of Planned Parenthood closed in 2013. More recently, Planned Parenthood confirmed it has plans to re-establish a Lubbock location.

Texas State Senator Charles Perry and others sent a letter to Mayor Pope and the Lubbock City Council asking them to pass an ordinance discouraging Planned Parenthood from performing abortions in Lubbock.

More specifically, the proposal is to make Lubbock a “sanctuary city for the unborn.”

Related Story: State Senator asks Lubbock to join him in battle against Planned Parenthood

“It’s a complex issue, there’s no doubt about it,” Mayor Pope said Thursday on “The Chad Hasty Show.”

As of now, the proposed ordinance is under review. From there, it would go to the Lubbock City Council for approval or rejection.

“Telling Planned Parenthood they can’t come to Lubbock would be in some ways like telling United they couldn’t build another store or telling the Southern Baptist Convention they couldn’t do another church start in Lubbock,” Pope said.

Mayor Pope said on the radio show that he is “unequivocally pro-life.” He said he is not planning to vote until the ordinance has been examined completely. He also said he has been reluctant for the city to go outside its normal lane of responsibilities.

Pope said he hesitated to have the city declare pro-LGBT ideas, he also hesitates for the city to declare pro-life ideas; and, in each case it is for the same reason. He said the city should focus on police, fire protection and parks.

“In a lot of ways, I’m glad we get to deal with it. I think we can have meaningful discussion about it and the council will decide how we want to move forward,” Mayor Pope said.

The headline Monday from The Federalist was Texas Mayor Compares New Planned Parenthood To Opening A Church. State Representative Dustin Burrows was also critical of Pope after the radio interview.

So, the Mayor of Lubbock had no reservation closing churches and gun stores; however, he is all of a sudden worried about the Constitution when Planned Parenthood is threatened. . . . What a farse! — Dustin Burrows (@Burrows4TX) September 11, 2020

(Krizia E. Williams contributed to this report.)