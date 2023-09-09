LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Meals and Wheels said it is needing 10 more cars and drivers this year to help with their Big Wheels Deliver Meals event on September 29.

A press release said the event will have local community leaders and celebrities volunteer their lunch hour to deliver meals. Clients will be able to visit with local community leaders and enjoy a special lunch of “Sonic” hamburgers and tots.

The event will require about two hours of time on September 29 from 10:30 a.m. until the route is complete, according to the press release.

If you would like to participate as a driver this year, please contact Terra at 806-792-7971 or terra@lubbockmow.org.